Coach Dillon is expecting big things from his West Midlands boxing protégés

Delicious Orie

Farrell, who is originally from Walsall, will fight for England in the flyweight division while Bilston’s Orie is targeting glory at super-heavyweight.

Dillon coached both men before his retirement earlier this year, after more than two decades involvement with the GB set-up.

He believes both will be standing on the top step of the podium on Sunday week, provided they stick to the gameplan.

Dillon said: “From Niall, I expect gold because of his pedigree and background.

“He’s had a rough run because he’s been coming back from injury but the fact he even got through that shows you the fighting spirit of the lad. He’s hung in there and is a very positive person.

“He’s one of the most experienced in the squad and also one of the best motivators. If he stays focused then, in my opinion, the gold is his.

“His qualities are he has incredibly fast hands and a great boxing brain. When he uses that, boxes and uses his reach, his style, he is a different level.

“It is when he gets dragged into a fight, when his pride gets in the way, he has problems. If he boxes clever, uses his skills and attributes, he will take some beating.”

While Farrell has nearly a decade of experience boxing in international competition, 25-year-old Orie is a relative newcomer having only taken up boxing seven years ago.

But he gave a clear indication of his potential by claiming bronze at this year’s European Championships and at 6ft 6ins tall, has the ingredients to be a star of the future.

“He has a thirst for knowledge,” said Dillon, who founded Brierley Hill’s Lions Boxing Club. “He always comes away having learned something and he has sparred with the best in Anthony Joshua and Frazer Clarke, who won bronze at last year’s Olympics.

“He’s also got a great club coach in Mick Maguire at Jewellery Quarter ABC and has bought into the system, which is working on balance, controlling the range and keeping your shape.

“You are now starting to see him use his best asset more, which is his size. If he boxes, uses his feet and doubles up with his hands, he will medal. He has a nice, clean style and the judges like that.”

With the Commonwealth Games missing several of international boxings traditional big players including Russia, Ukraine and Cuba, the biggest threat to many of the Team England hopefuls will come from the other home nation fighters.

Dillon believes India, who have invested heavily in their boxing programme in recent years, will also figure strongly in the mix for medals.

“They are a great boxing country,” he said. “The amount of money that has been thrown in and they have done well with the coaching structure.

“Wherever you go to tournaments, India does well. To them, the Commonwealth Games is really something.