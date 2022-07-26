Gemma Howell hopes judo weight drop will pay off in gold

Great Britain's Gemma Howell in action against Puerto Ricoâs Maria Perez in the Women's -70kg Judo at the Nippon Budokan on the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Wednesday July 28, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story OLYMPICS Judo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The judoka, who trains out of Wolverhampton Judo Club as well as the Centre of Excellence in Walsall, endured a disappointing Tokyo Olympics last year.

She crashed out of the below-70kg competition at the first hurdle to Puerto Rico’s Maria Perez, and that setback sparked a change.

Howell is now fighting at below-63kg and saw the move validated by grabbing gold at the European Championships in April.

The 32-year-old, from Stafford and now living in Telford, has shaken off injury troubles and feels confident ahead of her first Commonwealths – having missed the 2014 Games in Glasgow due to a knee issue. “It’s been the right change,” said Howell. “We had a discussion after the Olympics and spoke to the whole team, and we tried to make the best decision we could.

“I’ve had some wobbly moments. The dieting hasn’t been so fun.

“But the Europeans just reinforced it was definitely the right thing to do.”

Howell’s Euro triumph earlier this year was her first major title, defeating Kosovo’s Laura Fazliu.

“I had all the emotions afterwards, but at the time, it was literally just the best feeling,” said Howell. “It was the best day of my career, without a doubt.

“I remember missing my last year of juniors because of an ACL injury, and everybody told me then that the bigger picture was the seniors.

“So, I’ve spent my whole senior career wanting to get a major medal at a senior competition.

“When I got a bronze (in Tel Aviv in 2018), it was like a dream come true. To get the gold medal, I don’t think even words can describe how happy I was.”

Howell will, of course, take heart from that triumph in Sofia, but she also takes positives from the tough Tokyo experience as she goes for glory at the Coventry Arena.

“Every Games is a really good experience to get under your belt,” said Howell, who also competed at London 2012. “All the hype around it isn’t like a normal competition, although you want to treat it like a normal competition to have your best performance.

“It’s good to have that experience and know how to deal with it.

“Hopefully, that will help me going into the Commonwealth Games.

“It’s great, coming from Wolverhampton Judo Club, I’ll have the support of them and all my friends locally. It’s such an amazing experience to have it in the Midlands and so close to home.

“The crowd, that’s one thing I noticed at the London Olympics. I couldn’t have asked for a better crowd there. They were incredible.

“People on my street are talking to me about it, so I think it’ll be amazing.”

The aim for Howell, ultimately, is to keep up the momentum, although the ruthless nature of judo means nothing can be taken for granted.

“I’ve had two personal bests this year already, so it would be nice to get a third,” she added.

“That’s the interesting thing with judo, though, as anything can happen on the day. It’s a really strong field but, hopefully, I can have a good Games