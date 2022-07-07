Birmingham e-scooter service to be expanded across city for Commonwealth Games

Voi is extending its e-scooter coverage in Birmingham

As part of an expansion into the northern part of the city centre, the service now covers nearly 50 square miles.

It will cover cricket at Edgbaston Cricket Ground as well as volleyball and basketball events at Smithfields.

Voi’s service now covers a large part of the city to the north, east and west of the city centre, meaning it will be easier for people to combine e-scooters with public transport, particularly at Birmingham New Street, University Station and Snow Hill train stations, as well as help travel to the numerous hotels across Birmingham.

Voi is also extending its operating hours to a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week service.

Offering its rental service at all times of the day means the company’s service will be a more convenient and accessible mode of transport, especially for shift workers, NHS staff or even those wanting a safe ride home at night following the games - making it easier to leave the car at home.

Users can continue to take advantage of its ‘Voi 4’ discounts which are available for students, NHS staff, emergency service workers, Armed Forces, veterans and also for those on a low income.

Jack Samler, general manager at Voi UK, said: “Birmingham is a pioneering city when it comes to micromobility adoption and we are delighted to make our service available 24/7 and expand the operating area further to give even more Brummies and the expected 1.5 million visitors easy access to a safe, convenient and greener transport mode.

“Meantime, we will continue to work closely with Transport for West Midlands and Birmingham City Council to ensure our service replaces more short car journeys, making the city less congested and polluted as it hosts one of the most important sporting events in its history.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “With more than a million rides so far, e-scooters have proven popular on our patch - in many cases encouraging local residents to substitute the car in favour of the scooter for shorter journeys.

“So it’s good news that the trial zone is being extended to cover places in the north and east of Birmingham like Erdington, Kingstanding and perfectly timed for the Commonwealth Games – Perry Barr, which is of course home to Alexander Stadium.