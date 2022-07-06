Day of sport and fun helps to bring the power for youngsters

Youngsters take part in a Haka-inspired dance routine. Photo: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

Birmingham 2022’s ‘Bring the Power’ programme welcomed more than 700 primary school children from across Birmingham to King Edward VI High School for Girls to celebrate this summer’s Games.

Pupils aged between eight and 11-years-old, participated in sports, arts, and culture as part of a packed day on Monday of inspiring activities to promote the Games which comes to Birmingham and the West Midlands later this month.

The youngsters got to experience the excitement with their own ceremony to start the day with a guest appearance from Perry, the official Games mascot, and a Haka-inspired dance routine for a flavour of Commonwealth culture.

The youngsters were able to try events such as 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball. Photo: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

They also tried out Games sports such as lawn bowls, hockey, athletics, squash, netball, triathlon, volleyball, table tennis, boxing, cricket and rugby, as well as taking part in dance, cheer, music and graffiti workshops to widen their horizons and opportunities.

Overseeing the action was CBBC presenter Ben Cajee as host, whilst boxing Commonwealth gold medallist and Birmingham-born Galal Yafai was on hand to answer questions, pass on sporting tips and inspire the next generation of sporting stars.

Alton Brown, head of youth programmes and policy at Birmingham 2022 said: “We welcomed 700 primary school children to our ‘Bring the Power’ schools celebration day to enjoy and be inspired by sports, art, and culture.

“Through the Bring the Power youth programme, we have worked to ensure children and young people fully feel the benefit of the Games taking place regionally and across England, today was a fantastic example of that.

“Our ‘Bring the Power’ programme aims to reach and inspire children and young people across the country and creates opportunities for them to feel part of Birmingham 2022."

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Galal Yafai, who is working with Birmingham 2022 on Bring the Power, said: “It was inspiring to see so many young people take part in sport and other activities.

"Sport had a positive impact on my life and has the power to change lives for the better.

"The Commonwealth Games coming to Birmingham, and programmes such as ‘Bring the Power’ will help our young people to feel empowered by sport.”

The event is just one example of the Games’ ‘Bring the Power’ programme which aims to widen knowledge, improve access to sports, art and culture while helping to boost confidence and resilience of children and young people.

The programme is working closely with schools, groups and partners allow young people to understand the background as well as the power of Birmingham 2022.