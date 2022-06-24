Midlands duo handed Commonwealth Games call-ups

Former Sandwell Academy student Fraser is part of the men’s artistic line-up for Games, which start next month in his home city of Birmingham.
Kinsella, who lives in Sutton Coldfield and trains at Park Wrekin, in Telford, makes the women’s artistic team.
Fraser was world champion in 2019 while Kinsella, whose older brother Liam plays football for Walsall, helped GB to a historic team bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
Four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Claudia Fragapane is also part of the Team England set-up.
Team England’s chef de mission, Mark England OBE, said: “I am delighted to welcome our 13 gymnasts to for the Games this summer; and always special to welcome returning gymnasts to represent Team England for their second Commonwealth Games. I’m excited to see them compete on home soil.”
The gymnastics events take place at Arena Birmingham from Friday, July 29 to Saturday, August 6.