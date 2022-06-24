Midlands duo handed Commonwealth Games call-ups

Great Britain's Joe Fraser on the horizontal bar during the Men's All-Around Final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Wednesday July 28, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story OLYMPICS Gymnastics. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Former Sandwell Academy student Fraser is part of the men’s artistic line-up for Games, which start next month in his home city of Birmingham.

Kinsella, who lives in Sutton Coldfield and trains at Park Wrekin, in Telford, makes the women’s artistic team.

Fraser was world champion in 2019 while Kinsella, whose older brother Liam plays football for Walsall, helped GB to a historic team bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Claudia Fragapane is also part of the Team England set-up.

Team England’s chef de mission, Mark England OBE, said: “I am delighted to welcome our 13 gymnasts to for the Games this summer; and always special to welcome returning gymnasts to represent Team England for their second Commonwealth Games. I’m excited to see them compete on home soil.”