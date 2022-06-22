BBC commentators excited ahead of Commonwealth Games

A launch event at Birmingham Symphony Hall brought presenters and invited guests together to see videos about the region and the Commonwealth, speeches from BBC Director General Tim Davie and director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater, plus and a panel hosted by Gabby Logan which featured swimmer Ellie Simmonds, heptathlete Denise Lewis, netballer Ama Agbeze and cricketer Isha Guha.
The BBC will broadcast more than 200 hours of live sport coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, with even more coverage available on up to 11 streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, plus additional live coverage on the Red Button.
All of the latest action will be available 24/7 on the BBC as athletes take part over the 11 days of the competition.
Barbara Slater said: “The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are one of the stand-out events taking place in an incredible summer of sport.
"With the event back on British soil once more, we are thrilled to bring audiences unrivalled cross-platform coverage as sport stars from the Home Nations and Commonwealth countries give it their all.”