Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

BBC commentators excited ahead of Commonwealth Games

By James VukmirovicBirminghamCommonwealth GamesPublished: Comments

BBC sports presenters have spoken of their excitement ahead of the Commonwealth Games as the corporation prepares to take over the host city.

Denise Lewis talks about how she nearly got talked into trying Rhythmic Gymnastics
Denise Lewis talks about how she nearly got talked into trying Rhythmic Gymnastics

A launch event at Birmingham Symphony Hall brought presenters and invited guests together to see videos about the region and the Commonwealth, speeches from BBC Director General Tim Davie and director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater, plus and a panel hosted by Gabby Logan which featured swimmer Ellie Simmonds, heptathlete Denise Lewis, netballer Ama Agbeze and cricketer Isha Guha.

The BBC will broadcast more than 200 hours of live sport coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, with even more coverage available on up to 11 streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, plus additional live coverage on the Red Button.

Presenters and BBC leaders gather to enjoy the launch event

All of the latest action will be available 24/7 on the BBC as athletes take part over the 11 days of the competition.

Barbara Slater said: “The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are one of the stand-out events taking place in an incredible summer of sport.

"With the event back on British soil once more, we are thrilled to bring audiences unrivalled cross-platform coverage as sport stars from the Home Nations and Commonwealth countries give it their all.”

Commonwealth Games
Sport
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News