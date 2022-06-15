Student Leah honoured as baton-bearer for Games

Leah Duce has been selected as a baton-bearer for her outstanding contribution to the academy's community

Leah Duce, a Year 11 student at Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy in Tividale, which is part of the Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), has been selected for the Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The baton relay in Sandwell is due to take place on July 25 as part of the opening celebrations for the Games and Leah will among thousands of people to take the baton around the country.

Leah was nominated by Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy’s PE department for being an outstanding member of the academy’s community, who has an inspirational passion for sport and PE.

The academy said that in addition to being committed to improving her own skills, she has also been an exceptional role model to the young people that she coaches and guides.

She has gone above and beyond to ensure that other students have the same opportunities to be actively involved and supported in sport, as she has.

Additionally, Leah is a qualified Sports Leader and has applied the knowledge and skills from this qualification in many different avenues, using her initiative and being rewarded with mutual respect from staff and peers.

Faye Cutler, Principal of Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy, said: “I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than Leah for this fantastic honour.

“She exemplifies what it means to be a true leader in sport, and we are beyond proud of her for being selected to take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity.