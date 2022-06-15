Commonwealth Games 'a chance to showcase our region to the world'

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games' baton

The leaders in Cannock Chase and Wolverhampton have said that the Games represent an opportunity to present their cities and areas in a positive light and encourage more people to visit both during and after the Games.

The eyes of the world will be on both areas as Cannock Chase Forest hosts the mountain biking events on Wednesday, August 3, and Wolverhampton will be the start and finish for the cycling time trial on Thursday, August 4.

Wolverhampton BID director Cherry Shine said the time trial was a chance to shine a light on Wolverhampton.

"I think that anything that shines a spotlight on the city and brings people in is invaluable and we need to embrace these opportunities as the Games coming to our city is fantastic," she said.

"I can't wait for it to happen and what people need to remember is it's one day and we can embrace what a great opportunity this is as we'll have more people seeing our city who normally wouldn't, so it's a chance to show it in its best light."

Hednesford South councillor Paul Woodhead, who runs Bella's Coffee House in the town, said it was a real opportunity for businesses to welcome visitors and something that doesn't come around every day.

He said: "I think hospitality and businesses in general have got a good opportunity that doesn't come around very often to towns like ours very often, and we're fortunate that we have the Chase on our doorstep.