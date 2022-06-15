Cannock's Lily Walker living the dream

Lily Walker selected to represent Team England. Photo Credit: Sam Mellish / Team England.

The 20-year-old played for Cannock Hockey Club for 10 years, from the age of six.

She now studies social policy at the University of Birmingham while starring for them in the Women’s Premier Division.

On making the squad for next month’s games in Birmingham, Walker said: “Growing up playing my club hockey in Cannock, and then being at the University of Birmingham, I just remember when the Games got announced.

“When the tickets came out, I was just putting my name into the ballot with my family and trying to get as many tickets for the hockey as I could. I didn’t ever dream of actually doing it.

“I thought it would be a once-in-a-lifetime thing if I was maybe a few years older or the Games were a bit longer down the line.