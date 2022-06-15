Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cannock's Lily Walker living the dream

By Joe EdwardsCommonwealth GamesPublished: Comments

Cannock hockey ace Lily Walker is pinching herself after being named in the England Women’s team for the Commonwealth Games.

Lily Walker selected to represent Team England. Photo Credit: Sam Mellish / Team England.
Lily Walker selected to represent Team England. Photo Credit: Sam Mellish / Team England.

The 20-year-old played for Cannock Hockey Club for 10 years, from the age of six.

She now studies social policy at the University of Birmingham while starring for them in the Women’s Premier Division.

On making the squad for next month’s games in Birmingham, Walker said: “Growing up playing my club hockey in Cannock, and then being at the University of Birmingham, I just remember when the Games got announced.

“When the tickets came out, I was just putting my name into the ballot with my family and trying to get as many tickets for the hockey as I could. I didn’t ever dream of actually doing it.

“I thought it would be a once-in-a-lifetime thing if I was maybe a few years older or the Games were a bit longer down the line.

“For it to actually happen, I still can’t believe how it’s worked out.”

Commonwealth Games
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News