Army on standby to help as 5,000 Commonwealth Games jobs still to be filled

Around 5,000 short-term vacancies are still to be filled ahead of the Games in Birmingham, which starts on July 28, with contingency plans being put in place.

The army have been put on standby to help out if required and leaflets have been put through doors as part of a recruitment drive, with organisers saying they wanted to give people opportunities to get skills to help them find work after the Games.

In 2012, up to 13,500 military personnel helped to provide security at the London Olympic Games after a shortage in recruitment.

Posts range from three weeks to three months and people can fill in an expression of interest form online, with jobs in security, hospitality, stewardship and cleaning among the roles open for recruitment.

Chief Executive Ian Reid said: "Up to 5,000 roles are still to be put in place.

"We're seeing a huge uptick of the back off the marketing campaign but there is still a lot of recruitment to be done over the next few weeks."