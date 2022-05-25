New isotonic drink sponsorship deal for Games

Lucozade Sport has become the official Sports Drink of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Lucozade Sport has become the official Sports Drink of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, marking a deal that will provide thousands of athletes with isotonic drinks throughout the Games.

It is is expecting to provide more than 102,000 litres of the popular sports drink to elite athletes from across the globe during the Games, which start on July 28.

Every Lucozade Sport bottle distributed at the Games will be made from recycled plastic, excluding the cap and label, and the brand is working with Birmingham 2022 waste providers to promote sustainability ambitions throughout the tournament.

Matt Riches, head of partnerships at Lucozade Sport, said: "The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to be action-packed with some of the greatest athletes from across the world performing at their peak in Birmingham.

"We’ll be providing them with the UK’s number one sports drink and can’t wait to be alongside them on the field of play."

Matthew Kidson, Birmingham 2022 Director of Sport, said: "It’s terrific to be welcoming Lucozade Sport as the Official Sports Drink of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"In less than three months’ time, thousands of the world’s top competitors will be arriving in Birmingham to push themselves physically and win one of the highest prizes in world sport.

"Partnering with the UK’s number one sports drink means athletes will be provided with product that supports them in their quest to maximise their performance in front of thousands of spectators and millions watching around the world."

Ann-Louise Morgan, Commonwealth Games Federation Sport Director, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Lucozade Sport as they become the Official Sports Drink of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"Thousands of athletes from across the Commonwealth will be competing across 19 different sports this summer - Lucozade Sport will play an essential role in giving them every opportunity to succeed."