The completed Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick was unveiled 100 days before the start of the Commonwealth Games

Sports fans have been waiting in a virtual queue to get their hands on tickets. As of Tuesday morning, it was still possible to attend all sports at the games, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

Birmingham and the Black Country will host the games from July 28 to August 8. Tickets are being sold on a first come, first served basis, with potential spectators advised to "act fast to secure your tickets now to avoid disappointment".

Ticket prices start from £8 for under 16s and £15 for adults for the multi-sport event taking place in the UK for the first time in a decade.

Organisers have announced that there will be no additional fees to the cost of the tickets, with buyers instead encouraged to donate to charity partners.

Tickets to the games are only available from Birmingham2022.com, with the exception of authorised ticket sellers in some territories.

Any other sale of tickets through any unofficial agencies or websites is prohibited, and tickets will be invalid.

In order to purchase a ticket, you must be 18 years+.

The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday July 28 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, with tickets ranging from £8 up to £290.

286 sessions will run across 11 days of live sport including:

Aquatics - diving

Aquatics - swimming and para swimming

Athletics and para athletics

Badminton

Basketball 3X3

Beach volleyball

Boxing

Cricket T20

Cycling - mountain bike

Cycling - road race

Cycling - time trial

Cycling - track and para track

Gymnastics - artistic

Gymnastics - rhythmic

Hockey

Judo

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Netball

Para powerlifting

Rugby sevens

Squash

Table tennis and para table tennis

Triathlon and para triathlon

Wheelchair basketball 3X3

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Sessions unavailable

Athletics marathon final - July 30