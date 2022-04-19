Sports fans have been waiting in a virtual queue to get their hands on tickets. As of Tuesday morning, it was still possible to attend all sports at the games, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.
Birmingham and the Black Country will host the games from July 28 to August 8. Tickets are being sold on a first come, first served basis, with potential spectators advised to "act fast to secure your tickets now to avoid disappointment".
Ticket prices start from £8 for under 16s and £15 for adults for the multi-sport event taking place in the UK for the first time in a decade.
Organisers have announced that there will be no additional fees to the cost of the tickets, with buyers instead encouraged to donate to charity partners.
Tickets to the games are only available from Birmingham2022.com, with the exception of authorised ticket sellers in some territories.
Any other sale of tickets through any unofficial agencies or websites is prohibited, and tickets will be invalid.
In order to purchase a ticket, you must be 18 years+.
The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday July 28 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, with tickets ranging from £8 up to £290.
286 sessions will run across 11 days of live sport including:
Aquatics - diving
Aquatics - swimming and para swimming
Athletics and para athletics
Badminton
Basketball 3X3
Beach volleyball
Boxing
Cricket T20
Cycling - mountain bike
Cycling - road race
Cycling - time trial
Cycling - track and para track
Gymnastics - artistic
Gymnastics - rhythmic
Hockey
Judo
Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls
Netball
Para powerlifting
Rugby sevens
Squash
Table tennis and para table tennis
Triathlon and para triathlon
Wheelchair basketball 3X3
Weightlifting
Wrestling
Sessions unavailable
Athletics marathon final - July 30
Squash - August 3