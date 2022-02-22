Notification Settings

Registration opens for Diamond League test event ahead of Commonwealth games

By James Vukmirovic

Athletics fans from across the region will have the chance to watch the best athletes in the world compete in the West Midlands.

The ticket registration has opened for thr Müller Birmingham Diamond League, which is set to take place in the newly renovated Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The event will act as a test event for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which will see athletes from 72 countries and territories compete and thousands of fans from across the region attend.

Ian Reid, CEO of Birmingham 2022 said: “It’s fantastic to have such a prestigious event being staged in one of our crucial venues for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"The Müller Birmingham Diamond League will be an excellent chance for some of the athletes from the home nations, and from around the Commonwealth, to test out the superb facilities at the newly transformed Alexander Stadium."

To find out more and to register for tickets, go to britishathletics.org.uk/muller-birmingham-diamond-league-registration/

James Vukmirovic

