City university named official partner of Commonwealth Games

Saskia Loer Hansen and Students' Union Vice-President Balraj Purewal help to welcome Perry the Bull to Aston University

Aston University’s School of Optometry will be loaning ophthalmic equipment and providing eye care expertise, supported by a network of qualified optometrist volunteers, for three polyclinics which will form the primary healthcare facilities for athletes and team officials requiring medical assessment and treatment throughout the Games period.

Professor Leon Davies, professor of optometry and physiological optics at Aston University, said: "It is our aim to advance eye health in our region and society through innovative and clinically relevant education, research, and community engagement.

"I am looking forward to overseeing the Games’ eye care clinics throughout Birmingham 2022.

"In addition to providing ophthalmic equipment during the Games, we have also brought together a cohort of volunteer optometrists, dispensing opticians and ophthalmologists from across the UK."

Dr Pam Venning, head of medical services at Birmingham 2022, said: "We are delighted to have Aston University on board as an Official University. Its School of Optometry is well-known for its innovation and world-leading education.

"Birmingham 2022 wouldn’t be possible without teams of volunteers, and we are looking forward to working with the optometrists, opticians and ophthalmologists assembled by the University to support the athletes and officials attending the Games."

The University will also be supporting Birmingham 2022 in its aim to be the first Games to create a carbon neutral legacy by providing parking and hosting temporary electric vehicle charging facilities for its fleet, as well as other spaces on campus for its organising team.

Birmingham 2022 has also provided this year’s business challenge for postgraduate business and management students at Aston Business School, who have been tasked with developing ideas for how the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games can create a lasting sustainability legacy for the city.