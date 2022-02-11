Apprentices ready to represent region throughout Commonwealth Games

Ethan Nwokeforo and Davinder Sidhu are part of the apprenticeship scheme for the games

Ethan Nwokeforo and Davinder Sidhu from Wolverhampton are two of 25 members of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games apprenticeship scheme, receiving training and support over the last 12 month period.

They, along with three other apprentices from Wolverhampton and one from Walsall, having been working to help organise the major multi-sport event which will be staged in venues across Birmingham and the West Midlands this summer.

The scheme launched in September 2020, attracting more than 3,000 candidates and seeing the successful applicants study for their level three business qualification, as well as working in a variety of different teams within Birmingham 2022 such as finance, ticketing, sport, security and event services.

They will complete their apprenticeship in the next few months, but will continue working for the organisation, helping to deliver the Games which will be staged from 28 July until 8 August.

Ethan joined the scheme in January 2021 and is part of the accreditation team at Birmingham 2022 and said the role has introduced him to a new and challenging environment.

He said: "My apprenticeship with Birmingham 2002 has opened my eyes to a whole new world and has provided me with a platform from which I can develop.

"It has been a fantastic experience and I am really looking forward to the Games."

Davinder, who works in the finance team, applied for the apprenticeship scheme and said she saw the Games as a unique chance to regenerate the region.

She said: "This role has allowed me to combine my ambition to learn more about business, my desire to be part of a major event that is helping to rejuvenate the West Midlands, and my interest in fitness, health and wellbeing.

"It has been a wonderful experience and this summer is going to be very exciting."

Birmingham 2022, which now employs more than 800 people, is continuing to recruit to a huge variety of roles, with the support of Gi Group.