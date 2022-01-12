Search is on for Commonwealth Games heroes to be Queen’s Batonbearers

Kadeena Cox, four-time Paralympic champion and first Batonbearer

2,022 inspirational people are wanted for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to carry the Queen's Baton in a relay around England, a tradition that builds anticipation for the forthcoming Games.

And to launch the search, a commemorative mural was officially unveiled in Birmingham on Tuesday by four-time Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox, who was the first Batonbearer to receive the baton from the Queen last year.

The Paralympian said: “I was incredibly proud to be the first Batonbearer at the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay last year, and it’s now a real privilege to be in Birmingham to help launch the search to find even more Batonbearers across the country.

"The commemorative mural is amazing and perfectly captures the spirit of the Games – it’s been fantastic seeing the public’s reaction today.

“The Queen’s Baton Relay is a wonderful chance for people to get involved and nominate someone inspiring they know for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Located in the heart of Birmingham on Navigation Street, the vibrant mural celebrates the journey of the Queen's Baton Relay and was created by one of the UK's most prolific street artists, Gent 48, also known as Josh Billingham.

Haseebah Abdullah, coach at Windmill Boxing Gym

Birmingham 2022’s very own hometown heroes, Haseebah Abdullah and Salma Bi BEM, are showcased in the mural in recognition of their inspiring achievements.

Haseebah Abdullah is the first hijab-wearing boxing coach in England and Salma Bi BEM not only founded the first all Asian women’s cricket team, but has also encouraged over 1,000 local girls to get involved in grassroots sports.

The mural captures the three medals the Queen's Baton is crafted from - copper, brass, and aluminium - and QR codes on the mural direct the public to the relay website where people can nominate their hero to be a Batonbearer.

Salma Bi BEM, cricket coach, umpire and fundraiser

Nominations can now be made on the Birmingham 2022 website by submitting a maximum of 100 words on how the nominee is making a difference to their community and why they deserve the honour.

Batonbearers must be aged 12 or over on June 2.

Councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The role of Batonbearer is one that has huge significance as part of the Commonwealth Games, and is a tremendous honour for those who are selected to carry it.

“If you know of an inspirational figure in your family, neighbourhood or community who can take it on here in the Proud Host City of Birmingham or the Proud Host Nation of England, now is the time to get in touch and make a nomination, so we can show off to the Commonwealth and wider world what the 2022 Games are all about.”