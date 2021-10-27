2022 Commonwealth Games cycling time trial to showcase Black Country and rural Staffordshire

The start and finish of the Time Trial event will take place in historic West Park in Wolverhampton. Pictured, left, team England cyclist Andy Tennant , Ian Reid, games cheif exec, council leader Ian Brookfield and President of the W'ton Wheelers, Robin Kyte..

Wolverhampton’s West Park was already confirmed to host the start and finish of the event on Thursday, August 4.

Full details of the course have now been revealed with men set to race against the clock over 37 kilometres, while the women will tackle a shorter 29km route. From the bandstand at West Park, riders will loop around Wolverhampton city centre and out through Sedgley to Dudley, where they will pass by the town’s famous zoo and castle.

The return route sees the women head back to Wolverhampton through Gospel End, while the men loop through Staffordshire taking in Himley and Wombourne. Both courses finish at the Southgate of West Park.

The time trial will be among the biggest tests of strength and endurance to feature at the Games, with the event free for the vast majority of spectators. Tickets will only be required for the start and finish in West Park.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change said: “We are really looking forward to seeing the Commonwealth Games cycling time trial start and finish at Wolverhampton’s spectacular West Park.

2022 Commonwealth Games course

Full map of the time trial course

“Having such a high-profile race travel through the city centre and along some of our main residents can expect to enjoy in Wolverhampton which is proud to be part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Full course descriptions and course maps are available now at birmingham2022.com where frequently asked questions for each of the events have also been added, to provide local residents and businesses with as much information as possible.

Organisers plan to engage with residents to share all of the information currently available. Details of road closures and traffic management plans are expected to be available in the spring.

Amanda Tomlinson, chair of the Active Black Country board, said: “We are delighted to have worked with our Black Country and Birmingham 2022 partners to bring the cycling time trial to Wolverhampton and the wider area.

“The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is already proving to be a real catalyst for encouraging more people to get physically active.