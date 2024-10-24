Video star Gully is back in spotlight

The 22-year-old from Wolverhampton has amassed an impressive unbeaten 10-fight record since turning professional just under two years ago, not dropping a single round on the scorecards in any of those contests.

And he aims to make it 11 at the Astoria in Wolverhampton on BCB Promotions’ stacked The Takeover event.

Despite the dominance, Powar has never been one to seek out the familiar names and easy opposition, the super featherweight has boxed a variety of styles and boxers from different nations, including his last opponent, Colombian Joshua Ocampo, whom he defeated on points in June.

“I knew what he was going to bring; he was tricky,” said Powar. “Each fight so far has been a learning experience and given me chances to use my skills.

“The way I have always done it is to try and take one attribute and work on it each fight so by the time I am boxing for titles I will be a more complete boxer.

“After Ocampo, I was out of the gym for two or three days, and then I was straight back to it, grinding away and working hard. When you want to be as active as I have, you have to have that focus and know that all this will pay off when the title fights come.

Powar trains at the Wolverhampton Boxing Club under coach Richie Carter, who has been in his corner since his debut.

The gym already has one Midlands champion in Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards, and Powar hopes to become the second early next year.

Not one to just stay in the comforts of his home gym preparation for October 25 has seen rounds with Birmingham’s Cori Gibbs.

Powar added: “The gym is growing and growing; there are good amateur kids coming through, and boxing in Wolverhampton is booming. Ever since I started, I have wanted to spar and train with the big names and been willing to travel to different gyms to get those learning opportunities. I spar the best because that is the level I want to be at.”

Powar has drawn a huge amount of support online and locally from the Sikh community around the world, but he is a Wolverhampton boy and wants to encourage all the local kids to get involved in the sport regardless of their heritage.

“My support has grown organically, and I want to build a real legacy,” he said. “There aren’t many Sikh fighters, so I want more to take up boxing, but I want people from every background to be able to take something from my journey and hopefully plant a seed that inspires them.”

Tickets for The Takeover are available now priced at £40 standard and £80 VIP from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb- promotions.com