Ben Whittaker is tipped to fight for world title in two years

Promoter Ben Shalom revealed the light-heavyweight will top the bill Stateside on a soon-to-be-announced show which will be broadcast live on NBC.

Whittaker is currently in Saudi Arabia preparing to face Liam Cameron on Saturday night in his ninth professional bout.

But plans for his next fight are already in place with the 27-year-old Olympic silver medallist eager to press the accelerator on his career.

Whittaker has gained both fans for his flamboyant style, though some have questioned the quality of his opponents.

Cameron, a former Commonwealth super-middleweight champion, represents a step up in class and Shalom has promised big fights against some of the best domestic light-heavyweights are on the horizon.

“When will we fight Dan Azeez, when will we fight Lyndon Arthur? When it makes sense,” he told Talksport. “I would look at that British, European level (for Whittaker) toward the end of next year and I think that is incredibly fast for a talent like him.

“We know we are sat on – and we knew when we signed him – absolute stardust. He is someone British boxing needs. He is going to headline in the US in December and I expect it to go absolutely crazy.

“It will be on NBC in front of two million people. What other UK fighter could do that?”

Asked how long it would realistically be before Whittaker could fight for a world title, Shalom replied: “18 months to two years. But hopefully by then he is genuinely the biggest name in boxing. That is our job.”

Shalom believes Cameron, beaten on split decision by former IBO champion Arthur in his last fight, will bring the best out of Whittaker, who has been taken the distance by his last two opponents.

Whittaker, who won two national amateur titles before going on to claim silver at Tokyo 2020, has dismissed the suggestion Cameron represents the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

But Shalom said: “I need someone coming to take his head off and don’t be surprised if Mr Whittaker ends that fight in very emphatic fashion because he is up against someone who will really stick it on him.

“Ben Whittaker is going to get better, the better his opponent. You have seen that in his amateur career.”