Staffordshire's Cooper hoping for home advantage for title shot

Boxing bosses have ordered Midlands super-middleweight champion Liam O’Hare to defend his belt against 24-year-old Cooper, from Cannock.

Promoter Scott Murray hopes to get home advantage for Cooper and stage the fight at Bar Sport’s Premier Suite before the end of the year. That is the venue for Cooper’s next fight, this Sunday (October 13).

Cooper will target a ninth straight win and then look to fight for the title.

“This is the fight I’ve been asking for,” said the former Wolverhampton ABC amateur, “and when I heard it had been ordered I was over the moon.

“I’m ready. I feel I have been in with some of the toughest journeymen in the country and that’s put me in good stead.

“I’ve been fighting tough opponents and that’s built my resilience.

“I want to win this belt and then keep climbing the ladder.”

Cooper was in the Premier Suite last month for the latest Excelsior Sporting Club where O’Hare (Hereford) made it nine wins out of nine by outpointing Belarusian southpaw Dzmitry Atrokhau.

“Watching that filled me with confidence,” said Cooper. “I have watched him (O’Hare) a few times because I wanted the fight and I saw him struggle with a southpaw. I saw a lot of holes in his game and I’m confident I can pick him apart.”

Cooper was looking for a title shot at middleweight, but says he’s happy to move up.

“I’m not as lanky as I was!” he laughed. “I can still box at middleweight, but I’m filling out.”

Zach Evans is another Cannock boxer in action in front of his home crowd next weekend. He outpointed Jose Aguirre for a sixth straight win last month and is back in action only 17days later.

BCB Promotions have signed Mia Holland, who will make her professional debut, at Bescot Stadium in Walsall on November 16.

The 20-year-old amateur stand-out from Wolverhampton was a four-time national champion, Tri-Nations champion, and Boxcup medallist –. “I enjoyed my amateur career, and I’m really looking forward to my professional journey,” said Holland.