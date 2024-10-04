Champions set for the Takeover

BCB are back in Wolverhampton, with The Takeover, at The Astoria on October 25.

Two of the eleven boxers on the stacked card are the Midlands Area Featherweight Champions, Ryan Griffiths and Sian O'Toole.

Talking on WCR FM's Wolverhampton Sport, O'Toole said "I'm so excited. I did have a fight scheduled in for the 17th of August. It was during the summer holidays, so I had all the time in the world to train, but I got a chest infection for four weeks. It feels like such a long time, May was my last fight. I know I'm ready. Everything's gone perfect this time, I've got a new nutritionist on board [Prime Health and Performance] and they've really helped me. With boxing, it's just been flying with sessions and I feel great. I'll put in a good performance."

Following The Takeover, Ryan Griffiths could potentially be looking at facing Lewis Morris for a title rematch next year. Griffiths beat Morris for the belt in March and Morris takes on Joe McGrail at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, with Matchroom Boxing, on the 26th and a win there would tee him up for another shot at the Featherweight Championship.

On the possibly of a rematch, Griffiths said "It depends on how it goes with Lewis and what Errol [Johnson - Head of boxing at BCB] wants to do. If Lewis beats McGrail and gets offered a Matchroom contract, I wouldn't mind getting it on on live TV, because that fight [their title fight in March] was definitely TV worthy, it was a cracking fight. It was close, but I came out on top and won. If you wanna get it on, we can definitely get it on again."

BCB also have Gully Powar, Brandon Bethell, Conor Baker, Jack Finlan, Hamza Azeem, Nico Ogbeide, Levi Vaughan, James Griffiths and Blaine Williams on show at The Astoria at the end of the month.

Tickets are available via the boxers or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com - Priced at £40 standard or £80 VIP ringside with a meal.

By Robbie Meakin - contributor