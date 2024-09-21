Tyler Denny happy to be the underdog

The Rowley Regis middleweight will defend his European title in front of 96,000 people in the main support bout to Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois’ world heavyweight title fight.

Denny is ranked as a big outsider against the tall and rangy Sheeraz, who has won 16 of his 20 fights by knockout, including the last 14 in a row.

But the Black Country man has overcome five previously unbeaten opponents in his past eight bouts and said: “There is a lot more to boxing than being the bigger guy.

“I understand why I am the underdog. But I have been the underdog my entire career and I keep winning. That is my case.

“I believe in myself, massively. There is no way I am losing the fight.”

Denny and Sheeraz made their final appearance before the bout during last night’s weigh-in, which took place in Trafalgar Square.

“It’s been a great experience all week,” said Denny. “I have enjoyed every second of it and I am looking forward to Saturday night. I plan to enjoy that even more.”