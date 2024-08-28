Ben Whittaker has point to prove in Saudi
Ben Whittaker has vowed to show he is a level above Liam Cameron when the pair meet in Saudi Arabia later this year.
The Darlaston light heavyweight admits the former Commonwealth super middleweight champion represents the toughest test of his professional career to date.
But Whittaker also believes the October 12 date in Riyadh is the perfect chance to showcase his own potential.
“He (Cameron) was the top of the list of opponents,” said Whittaker. “He has fought some good opponents, won things previously.
“I said yeah, let me show how good I am. He is the person to show how good I am.
“He is the toughest opponent I have faced on paper but I am going to show I am a level above.”
Whittaker, silver medallist at Tokyo 2020, has won all eight bouts since turning professional two years ago.