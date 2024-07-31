Amir Khan sends message to Delicious Orie after Olympic loss

Orie suffered a controversial split decision defeat to Armenia’s Davit Chaloyan on Monday night Khan, who announced himself to the world when he won Olympic silver in Athens 20 years ago, is concerned the setback will impact the start of the Commonwealth Games gold medallist’s professional career.

The two-time world champion said: “My message to Delicious is to keep your head up, keep working hard and don’t let one setback define your career. Cream always rises to the top.”

Orie, 27, is the first super heavyweight GB has sent to an Olympics to not return with a medal.

Many observers, both at ringside and watching on television, felt the former Colton Hills student had done enough to beat Chaloyan after appearing to have the better of a decisive third round.

But the judges thought otherwise and instead it was his opponent who advanced to the quarter-finals and is now just one win away from a guaranteed medal.

Orie, who has long made clear his intention to turn pro after the Games, will take his first steps in the paid ranks with significantly less fanfare than he hoped.

Speaking to The Mirror, Khan said: ”I feel for Delicious and I hope one bad decision doesn't destroy his career, but when he turns pro he may have to do it the hard way now.

“If you're an Olympic medallist, it opens so many doors and the big money comes to you automatically. I was a millionaire before I threw a punch as a pro - I got $1.5million as a signing-on fee.

“Wearing that silver medal round my neck literally changed my life. I didn’t have to go chasing big contracts or TV appearances - you don’t ring them, they ring you.

“It's so unfair that Delicious has seen eight years of hard work, and all his dreams, destroyed by one decision which wasn't a fair reflection of the fight.

‌“My heart goes out to him because it’s not right that his pathway into professional boxing has been decided by a lottery.

“Now, if he goes on to sign up with one of the main promoters, he might find himself starting out at smaller venues rather than big stadium fights.

“We’ve always known the scoring of Olympic judges has been variable because they are often looking for different things.”