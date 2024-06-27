Tyler Denny set to head down Wembley Way

The 32-year-old from Rowley Regis will fight on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua/Daniel Dubois IBF heavyweight world title showdown.

Denny, who successfully defended his European middleweight title against Felix Cash at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on Saturday night, will face Ilford’s Hamzah Sheeraz in the blockbuster September 21 event.

“I am a bit taken aback. It has all moved so fast, and I haven’t had time for it all to sink in,” said Denny, who trains at the BCB Promotions gym in Wednesbury.

“It is beyond a dream to box at Wembley Stadium and be part of such a big event.

“After fighting Saturday night, normally you expect a bit of down time waiting for news, but the conversations started soon after and now we are here just a few days later.”

Sheeraz, 25, recently captained the Queensbury Promotions team against Matchroom on the 5v5 show in Saudi Arabia and claimed an 11th-round stoppage of Austin Williams.

“Hamzah is a great fighter, and I know I will need to train hard for him,” said Denny, who has won his last six fights.

“But I didn’t take any punishment at all against Cash, so I am feeling fresh and ready to get back to it.”