Tyler Denny happy with underdog status

The Rowley Regis fighter was effectively told not to bother turning up to Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena by opponent Felix Cash during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

But Denny has been no stranger to being written off during a five-fight winning run which has taken him from the small hall to headlining an arena show.

And the 32-year-old, who will be backed by a 4,000-strong home crowd, told the Express & Star that is just the way he likes it.

“People have written me off before. It makes no difference to me,” said Denny. “I believe in myself and I know my team believe in me. I will still have the belt at the end of Saturday night.”

Former British champion Cash is unbeaten in 16 fights but looking to kickstart a career which has seen him fight just twice in the last three years due to injury. A long-time prospect with Matchroom Boxing, the pressure is undoubtedly on him to deliver.

Denny, meanwhile, has enjoyed one of the best runs in British boxing, beating three unbeaten fighters in succession before stopping Matteo Signani to claim the EBU crown in Wolverhampton last November.

Victory on Saturday would put him firmly on the path to fight for world honours but he said: “I don’t think about anything beyond this fight. I will think about it on Sunday. But people talk about world titles for him (Cash). So they will have to do that with me when I beat him.

“One hundred percent this is my biggest test. Just headlining an arena in Birmingham. I am looking around and seeing my name on big signs. You still have to pinch yourself a bit.

“But I am up for it. He has the name, the bigger profile. But he has not fought for 18 months and in that time I have been fighting regular, gaining experience and confidence and getting better."

Wolverhampton's Conah Walker faces Ireland's Lewis Crocker over 10 rounds in the main support bout, while Walsall's Hamza Uddin will make his second professional appearance against Italy's Giulio Commerso.