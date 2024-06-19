Tyler Denny out to Cash in on rival’s ring-rustiness

The Rowley Regis star will make the long-awaited first defence of his European middleweight title against Cash at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on June 22.

Denny has enjoyed a five fight winning streak and defeated Italy's Matteo Signani by TKO in front of a home crowd at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall in November to win his first European belt.

Meanwhile, Cash, who has won all 16 of his fights to date, last appeared in the ring after beating Celso Neves in December 2022.

And Denny feels he has now surpassed the Surrey-born boxer in recent months as he hopes to prove his worth on the biggest stage of his career.

"From when we both started as professionals, I am probably not meant to be here, whereas Felix should've been here four of five years ago," he declared.

"Even two years ago, if you put my name against his then it would've been a mismatch.

"The pressure is definitely on him but while he's had 18 months off, I've had the best 18 months of my life.

"I keep coming and I keep getting better and better. I've had some really good fight experience and I feel like not only have I caught up, but I've surpassed him now.

"I'll be looking to show that next week."

The 32-year-old former plumber has faced a lengthy wait for his title defence, which will be shown live on DAZN.

But as fight night approaches, Denny is eager to defy the odds once again as he aims to continue on his remarkable upward trajectory.

"I've never really set any targets in boxing full stop. From when I started, if I won the Midlands title then people probably would've said I'd overachieved," he continued.

"So I just keep taking it fight by fight. Last time, I wanted to win the European because that was my next fight and I've got to defend it now.

"In Boxing as long as you keep winning, you will get opportunities. This is the biggest profile fight of my career so far.

"If I keep performing then the only way is up."