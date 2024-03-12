The Kundalini King crowned champion

He clinched the Midlands Area super lightweight title with a points win against Jamie Stewart on BCB Promotions Havoc at the Hangar VIII in Wolverhampton.

The 34-year-old from the city has been on an incredible journey since turning professional three years ago and faced the toughest test of his career against the vastly-experienced Stewart, who was boxing in his seventh area title fight.

It was looking like a bit of a technical chess match between the two skilled operators, but the fight exploded in to life in round nine when Osbourne-Edwards landed a big left hand that sent Stewart reeling into the ropes.

Osbourne-Edwards was very much in the ascendency and finished the final round with a flurry of shots putting the exclamation mark on a 96-93 points win as the new champion fell to his knees in tears.

Ryan Griffiths and Lewis Morris put on a superb action-filled 10 rounds for the Midlands Area super featherweight title, with the former coming out on top.

It was both men’s first championship fight, and there had been plenty of respect between the two in the build-up.

Dudley man Griffiths, who trains at the BCB gym in Wednesbury, came into the fight unbeaten in four but was dropping down two weight divisions and had never boxed past four rounds.

Morris, from Walsall, is a product of Richie Carter’s Wolverhampton Boxing Club and had a slight edge in experience with eight wins from his nine previous fights and having boxed the six-round distance twice. At the halfway point, Griffiths was comfortably ahead, but a sense of urgency seemed to hit Morris and he upped his work-rate once again in the ninth to finish the fight strongly.

Both men raised their hands at the end, thinking they had done enough, but it was Griffiths who took the decision 96-94.

Wolverhampton’s Brandon Bethell picked up his third win as a professional with an impressive display of power punching and stamina as he bludgeoned Simas Volosinas over four rounds.

The 22-year-old, who trains out of the TMA Gym, dominated the action, taking a clear 40-36 points decision.

After a difficult loss to Paddy Donovan last time out, Kingswinford’s Danny Ball got a confidence-boosting win, dropping Luke Middleton in the third round en route to victory.

Unbeaten Sian O’Toole put on an accomplished four-round display against late stand-in Vaida Masiokaite, opening the show by winning the fight on points.