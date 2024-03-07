Father-to-be Lewis Morris has extra motivation
Lewis Morris is about to become a dad for the first time, and impending parental responsibilities are an extra motivation as he faces Ryan Griffiths for the vacant Midlands Area featherweight title.
The 22-year-old’s only loss came at the hands of tricky opponent Tatenda Mangombe last June.
That sparked a positive reaction from the Bloxwich man, who has since won two fights on the bounce – a three-round stoppage win against Ricky Starkey in September and a six-round shutout of hundred-fight veteran Luke Fash in December.
It was the second time Morris has completed the six-round mark, and with his first title fight being over a longer distance, he feels he will have no problem adapting.
“I can’t wait to get in there now,” he said. “I think the 10-round distance will suit me, and it has come at the right time.
“I don’t feel like the pressure is on me. I’m confident.”