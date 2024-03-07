Father-to-be Lewis Morris has extra motivation

The 22-year-old’s only loss came at the hands of tricky opponent Tatenda Mangombe last June.

That sparked a positive reaction from the Bloxwich man, who has since won two fights on the bounce – a three-round stoppage win against Ricky Starkey in September and a six-round shutout of hundred-fight veteran Luke Fash in December.

It was the second time Morris has completed the six-round mark, and with his first title fight being over a longer distance, he feels he will have no problem adapting.

“I can’t wait to get in there now,” he said. “I think the 10-round distance will suit me, and it has come at the right time.

“I don’t feel like the pressure is on me. I’m confident.”