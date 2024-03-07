Dudley's Ryan Griffiths’ challenge worth the weight

The 23-year-old from Dudley has just four fights on his record – all at lightweight – winning all of them on points.

The opportunity to box for a title down at featherweight was one that Griffiths was keen to take, and he has been preparing fearlessly for the task at hand.

Griffiths said: “I didn’t expect to get such a big fight so early in my career. I know it is going to be worth taking the risk and the challenge of dropping down two weight classes to featherweight.

“I have been working with Liam Davies’s nutritionist, to make sure I make the weight right, and it has been a properly regimented camp.” Griffiths trains at the BCB gym in Wednesbury, while Morris, 22, trains out of Richie Carter’s gym in Wolverhampton and has won eight of his nine fights, with his only blemish being a four-round point loss to Tatenda Mangombe.

Tickets for Havoc at the Hangar VIII are £40 standard and £75 VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com