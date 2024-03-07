Ball’s sights on bouncing back

“This fight is all about getting back to winning ways, said English champion Ball, 27, from Kingswinford.

“I want to put myself back in the title mix and right what went wrong against Paddy.

“It’s good to be back boxing locally, being close to home means I will have a lot more support.”

Ball, who trains under Richie Ghent at RG Boxfit in Bilston alongside Conah Walker, said: “In 2024, I want to box regularly and will take any shot at the level I know I should be at. Most importantly starting by getting the win back home on Friday.”