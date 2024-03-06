Brandon Bethell heads home looking to make it a hat-trick

Fight number three will come on March 8 at the Hangar Venue in Wolverhampton on the undercard of the big Midlands title double header of Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards v Jamie Stewart and Lewis Morris v Ryan Griffiths.

“I’m really looking forward to it now,” said Bethell. “We have been stepping up the training, with two and three sessions a day working hard with my coach, Gavin Burrows, at the TMA Gym.”

It will be the first time the 22-year-old will be boxing in his hometown after back-to-back wins in neighbouring Birmingham against Logan Paling and Liam Richards.

His debut last October was an electrifying first-round stoppage, making him the first man to knock out the normally durable Paling.

Against Richards in December he showed a more patient approach and his boxing skillset in what was to be his opponent’s 107th and final contest.

The fight went the distance, with Kevin Parker scoring the bout a shutout, 40-36 in Bethell’s favour.

“I had to use my boxing brain more against Richards,” said Bethell. “I felt like I was having to work out and judge what he was doing and look for the openings.

“I was told before the fight how tough he was and that I would have to approach the fight differently, but it gave me a chance to get rounds in and show my fitness.”

Bethell is a season ticket holder at Wolves, and just like his football side, he has plenty of momentum and plenty of support. He added: “The turnout for both fights has been incredible, and tickets are flying again for this one.

“We should have 300 or more in the hangar, and being able to fight at home has meant even more people can come down.

“Since turning pro, my motivation levels are really high, and even though it is hard work, I love the training and learning new things.

“Me and Gavin have talked a lot about how we want things to go, and I know I could do a six-rounder, so hopefully that will happen soon.

“As motivated as I am to push on, there is no rush, and I want to get as much experience as possible and keep the fights ticking over.”

Tickets for Havoc At the Hangar VIII, tickets are available now priced at £40 standard and £75 VIP from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com