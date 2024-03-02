Sam Eggington considering future in boxing after defeat

Victory over Baraou at Telford international Centre would have landed the Stourbridge fighter a shot at the WBA world super welterweight crown.

Instead, defeat left Eggington’s career at a crossroads, with his next move not immediately clear.

Eggington, who was fighting in his 43rd professional bout, had been at pains in the build-up to stress he was only now entering his prime.

Yet speaking in the immediate aftermath of his ninth defeat, the 30-year-old hinted the end might be closer than expected.

He said: “We will have to sit back and think now. I have three kids now, a missus and keep going through this s***.

“This isn’t the first time I have thought about it. I have always said, once you are half-hearted or thinking about getting out, really you should get out.”

A large part of Eggington’s frustration lies in the sense he is often overlooked and considered a fighter in the twilight of his career, despite an impressive run of 10 wins in his previous 12 fights heading into Friday.

The fight against former European amateur champion Baraou was his first in nearly 10 months since an impressive stoppage win over Joe Pigford.

Eggington, a former IBO super welterweight champion, said: “I’m getting tarred with a brush now and it is hard to get rid of. There is a perception of me now because I have had so many fights that I am just here to make the numbers up.

“I think that is coming across to the judges and a lot of people in the arenas. I can’t shake that off and I don’t know what to do, really.

“I have been here 12 years, I’ve had 43 fights. If people want to bring that up fine. But also bring up my record of the last two, three years. I am on a good streak.

“We will sit back and think. I don’t want to be tarred with a brush and looked down on because I’ve had a long career.

“I don’t want people to think I am here because I’ve got nothing else. I can go and do something else but I like what I do and feel good when I’m doing it.

“I know I lost tonight but before that, I was on a good run.”

Eggington had no complaints about Baraou taking victory in what was a thoroughly entertaining fight, though he did take issue with one judge who scored the contest 117-111 in favour of the German.

Another judge gave Baraou the nod 117-112, while the other scored it a draw.

The general view from Eggington’s camp was their man had submitted a decent performance against a potentially world-class opponent.

Eggington, who required five stitches above a cut on his left eye sustained during a barrage of punches in the ninth round, said: “I thought it was close. I wouldn’t have minded if he would have won. I wouldn’t have minded if I’d have won. I wouldn’t have minded if it was a draw.

“But that one judge was point-blank blind. He was taking the p***.

“He (Baraou) was small and compact. When we are in tight, normally that is my sort of thing but he was good at it himself.

“I felt I had the better of the boxing bits of the round. He was sharp but not concussive.”