Murray aims to turn fighter Nick Campbell into a great Scot

Scotland has never produced a challenger for the British heavyweight championship and Murray believes he knows who can end years of hurt for the big men from north of the border.

Murray is half Scottish – father Alan was from Falkirk – and had 108 amateur bouts as a heavyweight before going on to own the venue now known as Bar Sport.

He set up the Excelsior Sporting Club last year and his next show will feature the current Scottish heavyweight champion, Nick Campbell.

‘The Glasgow Warrior’ will top the bill in the Premier Suite on Thursday, March 21 and Murray says he’s looking forward to helping the 6ft 7ins, 19 stones puncher fulfil his potential.

“I’m very proud of my Scottish roots,” said Murray, “and dad always wanted me to box for Scotland as an amateur.

“I was always based here so it didn’t happen and it’s a real dream to be involved in Nick’s career.

“I don’t think he’s been very well managed in the past, but with Jon (Pegg) managing him and Andy Lee training him, we can build him up and maybe get him a shot at the British title.

“It’s possible.

“He’s a giant of a man, he’s committed and I think he can do it.”

Campbell started out as a rugby player, like Solomon Dacres.

Dacres made the switch to boxing with Warley Amateur Boxing Club and has gone on to win the English heavyweight championship as a professional.

Campbell represented Glasgow Warriors before becoming a boxer and Murray said: “The rugby background shows Nick’s strength and mindset.

“The physical contact on the rugby pitch is good preparation for boxing as well.”

Murray says Lee is the right trainer for Campbell, saying: “He can make a huge difference. We have seen what a good job he’s done with Joseph Parker. Andy understands how to train a heavyweight.”