Lions full of pride as Jones lands title

Tom Jones ensured Brierley Hill’s Lions ABC began the year on the perfect note by winning the under-54kg title for boys born in 2006 with an impressive second round stoppage of Walsall’s Mikael Hussain.

Jones simply proved too strong for Hussain, who faced four standing eight counts before Sunday’s contest in Birmingham was waved off by the referee.

“It was an excellent performance from Tom, who has been with us since the age of 12,” said Lions head coach Kev Dillon.

“The first round was tight until he caught his opponent with a brilliant backhand shot just as the clapper went.

“After that he was in control and there were a further three standing eight counts in the second before the referee eventually stopped it.”

The title is Jones’ third at Midlands level but his first in the England Boxing championships. He is now through to the quarter-finals of the open class national tournament, which will take place on finals weekend in Rotherham next month.