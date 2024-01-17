Sam Eggington lands European title shot

The Stourbridge ace will take on Germany’s Abass Baraou for the vacant EBU crown at Telford International Centre on March 1, in a fight which will be broadcast live on Channel 5.

It will be the 43rd fight of Eggington’s professional career and offers him the chance to become a two-weight European champion, having previously held the welterweight crown.

The 30-year-old former IBO world super welterweight champion delivered a reminder he is far from finished by knocking out Joe Pigford inside five rounds last May.

Baraou is a former European amateur champion and a world bronze medallist, who has won 14 of his 15 pro bouts.

Eggington, twice involved in domestics fights of the year, said: “Baraou may have international amateur medals, just like Frankie Gavin did when we fought.

"But he has never faced a fighter like me, over 12 gruelling rounds, where I don’t let him breathe for a second.

“This will be the night I write the next chapter in my crazy boxing story. I always deliver must-see fights but this one could be the best yet.”