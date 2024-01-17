Express & Star
Sam Eggington lands European title shot

Sam Eggington has vowed to write another glorious chapter in his “crazy” boxing career after securing a shot at the European super welterweight title.

By Matt Maher
Published

The Stourbridge ace will take on Germany’s Abass Baraou for the vacant EBU crown at Telford International Centre on March 1, in a fight which will be broadcast live on Channel 5.

It will be the 43rd fight of Eggington’s professional career and offers him the chance to become a two-weight European champion, having previously held the welterweight crown.

The 30-year-old former IBO world super welterweight champion delivered a reminder he is far from finished by knocking out Joe Pigford inside five rounds last May.

Baraou is a former European amateur champion and a world bronze medallist, who has won 14 of his 15 pro bouts.

Eggington, twice involved in domestics fights of the year, said: “Baraou may have international amateur medals, just like Frankie Gavin did when we fought.

"But he has never faced a fighter like me, over 12 gruelling rounds, where I don’t let him breathe for a second.

“This will be the night I write the next chapter in my crazy boxing story. I always deliver must-see fights but this one could be the best yet.”

