Delicious Orie vows to learn after first round GB Open exit

Orie was on the wrong end of a split decision against Germany Nelvie Tiafack in what was his first bout since qualifying for Paris 2024 by winning last summer’s European Games.

The 26-year-old, sidelined due to a series of minor injuries, believes the fight was needed to get his “ass in gear” and has vowed to get stronger in a year when the Olympics is by far the biggest aim.

Tiafack, who had previously beaten Orie on route to winning the 2022 European Championships, will almost certainly be among his fellow medal contenders in Paris.

Orie said: “I know I will be meeting him again in the Olympics and I will be more than ready then.

“I needed to get the ring rust off. The key now is to get in as many camps and tournaments as possible. I’ll be ready.”

Though Orie landed several decent shots, Tiafack looked the slightly sharper of the fighters from the opening bell.

Orie said: “It was alright, a good bout, just what I needed to be honest. He is a top level opponent and he won fair and square today.

“The long game for me is the Olympics and I needed that (fight) to get my ass in gear. There are no excuses. I was training very hard for this. It is all about learning from this now.

“I am very strong mentally. It takes a lot to take me down. I have a good few months to work and polish things up.”