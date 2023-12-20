Wolverhampton's Conah Walker wants rematch win in an ‘even better fashion’

The fight will headline Matchroom Boxing’s Nxt Gen card, which will be broadcast live on DAZN around the world.

Their first clash in August was billed as a test for Pattinson, who had racked up six wins out of six since turning pro in 2021 and was coming into the contest off the back of a big win over Chris Jenkins.

Many observers expected the 29-year-old to get the win, but instead it was the inspired Walker who put on a career-best performance.

“I’m happy to be back out there headlining a Matchroom show,” said Walker. “It doesn’t matter the opponent– it’s a Conah win again!

“I’ll be expecting him to be more cautious of my power because I think he underestimated it last time out. As for me doing things differently, I’ve just got to come in stronger and fitter and have another good game plan.

“It’s the biggest platform in boxing in the UK and around the world so I’m delighted to be a part of it.

“I’m not surprised he’s taken the rematch, as rematch clauses are put in place for a reason.

“But it’s a big mistake for him and his team. I told them before that it was a bad move, and I will tell them again. It’s another Walker win, and in even better fashion.”

Black Country Boxing’s Walker, who had previously challenged for the English title against Samuel Antwi, went into the first fight highly motivated after a controversial loss to Kane Gardner five months prior.

After a lively couple of rounds, Walker sent Pattinson to the mat in the third with a swift combination of punches.

A body shot late in the round sent him reeling once again, and he did well to make it to the bell. It was a bruising encounter, and Pattinson was dropped again in the fifth, a less heavy blow but one that showed how much the Wolverhampton man was in control.

The end came in round eight. Pattinson was getting tagged to the head and body and ate a heavy quantity of punches, looking dazed as he headed back to his stool.

His corner sensibly pulled him out, and Walker was lifted a loft by his team – the WBA International belt was staying in the Midlands.

Ticket details for the rematch at the Vertu Motors Arena will be announced shortly.