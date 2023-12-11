Ben Whittaker targeting ultimate goal in 2024

The Darlaston boxing ace stopped Dredhaj with a devastating two-punch combination in the fourth round of their light-heavyweight contest in Bournemouth on Sunday to extend his perfect professional record to five wins.

It was just Whittaker’s third bout of what has been an injury-plagued year and he now wants to build momentum over the next 12 months, which is also expected to feature a Wolverhampton homecoming for the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist.

Whittaker’s promoter, Boxxer, is understood to be planning a show at the Civic Hall in February. If fit, the 26-year-old will be on it.

“I told you I am back, baby,” said Whittaker after Sunday’s win. “Bournemouth is where I started in my professional career and I have ended the year pretty well.

“I feel fresh as a daisy. I want 2024 to be an active year, hopefully a title and hopefully more performances like that.”

Albanian Dredhaj, who is based in Italy, entered Sunday’s contest with just one previous defeat to his name but he was no match for Whittaker, who once more divided opinion by persistently showboating during the fight.

There could be no complaints, however, about the quality of his punches for the emphatic nature of the finish. Setting Dredhaj up with a straight right, he sent the 28-year-old flying to the canvas with a fearsome left hook.

“It was a great set-up. He walked onto it,” said Whittaker afterwards. “The showboating drew him in and there you go. That was like burger, chips and a coke. We call it a three-piece combo, with some wings!”

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom reiterated his belief Whittaker is destined for the top of the boxing world.

He said: “It feels like a new signing. It has been a frustrating year for Ben. To come back like that and not have any problems, you can’t ask for any more.

“People will criticise things and how he goes on in the ring. You should see how respectful this guy is outside of the ring. That is how he is with his opponents.

“He’s a special, special talent, who is going to bring new audiences to this sport. I think he is the future of British boxing, I really do.”