Smethwick's Solomon Dacres targets title glory after joining Warren

Dacres, the reigning English champion, was yesterday announced as the newest signing for Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

The 30-year-old former GB amateur star, unbeaten in seven professional bouts, was previously with Matchroom but believes the move will offer more opportunities.

Warren is the long-time promoter of world champion Tyson Fury and – more significantly in the short-term for Dacres – also has the current Lonsdale belt holder Fabio Wardley in his stable of fighters.

He said: “At the minute Frank has really taken over the heavyweight division. Queensberry is now where all the heavyweight action is, with the British title and world title on his platform.

“That is where I want to be, where the heavyweight action is, to win titles. I’ve got the English title, I am bringing that to the table and, obviously, I want to kick on and get further titles.”

Dacres, who beat Robert Ismay to claim the English crown earlier this year, was in Saudi Arabia last weekend to watch Wardley stop David Adeleye on the undercard of Fury’s controversial win over Francis Ngannou.

He continued: “It was good experience, a different level of production to what I am used to and where I want to be.

“What will hopefully be the case is another defence of the English title to start us off and then I am looking for the British title fight early next year. I want it in my next couple of fights, definitely.”