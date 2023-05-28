Sam Eggington: Experience was key

Sam Eggington

Eggington re-announced himself on the super welterweight stage with a devastating fifth round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Pigford in front of a 15,000-strong crowd at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

Pigford, 30, went into the fight as favourite having won 19 of his first 20 professional bouts by knockout.

But Eggington, who had been in twice as many fights as his opponent despite the pair both turning pro in 2012, made a mockery of his underdog status with a dominant performance.

The 29-year-old former British, European and IBO world champion rarely looked in trouble before finishing the contest in brutal fashion with a flurry of punches at the end of the fifth.

It was the 35th win of his 43-fight career and among the most impressive in recent times. Victory also saw him pick up the WBA international belt.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, Eggington said: “I got asked how I would use my experience? I think a lot of it was in the build up to something like this.

“I can imagine for him, being his first stadium show, it can get you nervous.

“I knew he would be nervous getting in the ring and I think that is where my experience paid off.

“Obviously, I boxed well. But in the buil-up I didn’t let nerves get the better of me. I was sleeping well, all that sort of stuff. I think that’s where it got him, more than anything. The nerves. The jitters.”

Eggington, who lost the first defence of his IBO crown to Dennis Hogan in Australia last October, had rejected suggestions he might be close to retirement but knew defeat on Saturday would be a serious blow to his ambitions of again fighting at world level.

Instead, he confirmed his career is a long way from finished yet with a high-profile win in a fight which provided the main support to Chris Billam-Smith's defeat of WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie in Bournemouth.

Eggington’s reputation for being in thrilling fights led many to assume there would be fireworks from the start but the Midlands boxer reaped the rewards of a more measured opening, backing up his jab with accurate right crosses which continually troubled his opponent through the first three rounds.