Staffordshire's Frazer Clarke’s ready for his biggest test yet

The Staffordshire fighter, who won bronze for Team GB in the 2020 Olympics, will face off with the 45-fight veteran in London on June 16 in just his seventh professional outing.
Wach has previously fought Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin, Hughie Fury and Dillian Whyte, and will offer a stern test to promising heavyweight Clarke – with the fight broadcast on Sky Sports.
Clarke said: “I’m glad that we’re finally able to announce this fight and let people see the kind of challenges I’m looking for.
"Mariusz Wach is a very tough opponent, his record speaks for itself – look at the names he’s been in there with and the kind of fights he’s had with them. So I hope it’s clear to everyone now that Frazer Clarke isn’t afraid of anyone.
“I’m in this game to be world champion and the pathway has always been carefully planned. A lot has been said about me lately but people don’t know what goes on behind the scenes.
"Myself and my promoter Ben Shalom are on the same page and we’re executing the plan step by step. I expect to have the British heavyweight championship belt round my waist by the end of the year – but first I have to handle Mariusz Wach.”