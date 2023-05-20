Staffordshire's Frazer Clarke’s ready for his biggest test yet

Frazer Clarke (left) and Bogdan Dinu in the heavyweight bout at the AO Arena, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023..

The Staffordshire fighter, who won bronze for Team GB in the 2020 Olympics, will face off with the 45-fight veteran in London on June 16 in just his seventh professional outing.

Wach has previously fought Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin, Hughie Fury and Dillian Whyte, and will offer a stern test to promising heavyweight Clarke – with the fight broadcast on Sky Sports.

Clarke said: “I’m glad that we’re finally able to announce this fight and let people see the kind of challenges I’m looking for.

"Mariusz Wach is a very tough opponent, his record speaks for itself – look at the names he’s been in there with and the kind of fights he’s had with them. So I hope it’s clear to everyone now that Frazer Clarke isn’t afraid of anyone.

“I’m in this game to be world champion and the pathway has always been carefully planned. A lot has been said about me lately but people don’t know what goes on behind the scenes.