Victorious Tyler Denny sets his sights on European title

Tyler Denny celebrates victory against Macauley McGowan in the Vacant EEU Middleweight Championship bout at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story BOXING Birmingham. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The split decision victory at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena was Denny’s fourth in a row and saw him pick up the EEU middleweight belt.

But the 31-year-old, who was backed by a vociferous home crowd, is hoping for bigger in his next bout and called for a clash with reigning EBU champion Matteo Signani next.

Signani is due to defend his title against Felix Cash in the coming months, though no date has been arranged.

Asked what he wanted next, Denny replied: “Whatever they can get me. I am sick of saying I want to fight for the British, or whatever.

“This is the EEU one so how about Signani for the proper one? Let’s bring it to Birmingham.

“This support I have had here, from Birmingham and the Black Country. You can hear them. I am absolutely buzzing.”

Denny admitted McGowan had given him everything he could handle after edging a tight contest on the scorecards.

The visiting fighter was his first opponent in five fights not to have an unbeaten record but did not lack for experience and had Denny frequently on the back foot in the later rounds. But the Rowley Regis man’s work in the early and middle stages of the contest saw him awarded the win 96-94 on two scorecards, with McGowan taking it 97-93 on the other.

“Fair play to him,” said Denny. “I knew it was going to be my toughest fight. After six I thought I was cruising but he was always there and came on strong. I have to look at myself for that.”

Denny’s win was followed by a brave defeat for his BCB Promotions gym mate Kirstie Bavington in her historic title fight with Olympic champion Lauren Price.

Bavington gave it everything in her bid to become the first ever British women’s champion but found herself up against one of the world’s best in Price, who took every round on the scorecards.

“I can’t really put it into words,” said Price. “My fourth professional fight, I am British champion.