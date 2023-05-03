From Dublin to Bloxwich and beyond for boxer Francy Luzoho

Boxer Francy Luzoho. Picture: David Linney

In early 2022 the fighter left the Emerald Isle to pursue his boxing dream – and landed in Bloxwich.

The 27-year-old, who has a 5-1 professional record, has two fights under his belt in England since his arrival, and first started training with Shiney Singh and Box Smart Elite.

He's now with MLSS Community Hub and training under Bhupinder Singh, nicknamed Pops, as he looks to take his career to the next stage.

"I'm happy with the journey so far, but obviously I'm striving for more. I'm heading in the direction I want," Luzoho told the Express & Star.

"Luckily enough, I've had two fights in England now for the start of my journey over here.

"I've been all over the place – boxing has taken me to beautiful places.

"You can never stop learning in this sport and I ended up in the likes of the Canary Islands, Spain, Luxembourg and Germany to increase my knowledge and better myself as a fighter.

"The United States is a bit too far for me in this moment in time, so what is the second best place for boxing, it's England. If you want to progress, this is where the top talents and promoters are.

"People like Pops, a promotion like BCB and people like Errol Johnson and Shiney Singh sealed it for me to come over.

"The knowledge they have in the game is priceless. I knew they would point me in the right direction to becoming the first black Irish world champion.

"The Midlands is booming in boxing, so why not!"

So far, so good. With two wins since moving to the Black Country, Luzoho is on track.

He regularly travels home to visit family and friends – yet the decision to leave his loved ones was a necessary evil to realise his dreams.

"It was an extremely hard decision to leave my family and friends behind, but it's part of boxing," he added.

"If you don't make sacrifices like that, the journey will be a lot harder. Tests like this prepare you mentally and spiritually because you are aware of your one in a million goal of becoming a world champion and a star. It's not an easy task.

"Sometimes that demands sacrifices, which will benefit the futures of everyone I left back home. I'm carrying the hopes and dreams of people that believe in me.

"I love the struggles and the journey. I'd be lying if I said it was all nice and easy.

"I've had my ups and downs, my trials and tribulations during these camps. If the majority of people knew what was going on throughout the camp they'd be shocked.

"But it's part of the game. It's like a medal of honour and they've moulded me into a more ferocious and vicious fighter."

Despite that, Luzoho has also made himself at home in Walsall.

The MLSS Community Hub is also well known for several initiatives in Bloxwich where they help feed local families and deliver food parcels to schools.

Although his career at the forefront of his mind, Luzoho joins these community heroes to deliver those services.

That sense of pride in the community has been an important part of Luzoho's life, too.

With a family heritage that takes him back to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Luzoho is proud of his roots and his childhood, with both the Irish and DR Congo flags tattooed on his body.

"When the time comes and I leave this earth, I want everyone to know the name Francy Luzoho," he said.

"I want my name etched in history and in boxing, both inside and outside the ring, similar to the greatest ever Muhammad Ali.

"He did it all inside and outside the ring. I want to do that and then some.

"I want to inspire the generations of people in Africa, in DR Congo, and in Ireland. I want to show them nothing is impossible and everything is achievable if you put the work in and believe in yourself.

"I hold both countries close to my heart, without the two I wouldn't be here today.

"I draw strength from the fighting Irish and the brute strength of the Congolese, a warrior African country.

"That's why when I walk out I carry both flags, as I hold them both close to my heart."

Lofty ambitions indeed, but before all that, Luzoho has a career to forge.

His next bout has not yet been officially announced, but he is expected to confirm four fights soon – with plans to be exceptionally busy in the coming months.

Luzoho said: "Right now we have four fights coming up and we're looking to go abroad to get more experience and knowledge. We're looking at Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Spain and possibly France.

"I'll then come back and hopefully get two more fights, so I'm banking on getting six or seven fights before the year is out.

"You have to stay active. I'm trying to bring back the old school mentality of staying busy and fighting every month – I've had enough of waiting long periods for fights.