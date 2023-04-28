Gully Powar is eager to step up distance

Dress rehearsal: Gully Powar

He’ll have to settle for a fraction of that when BCB Promotions are once again at the Hangar Events Venue, in Wolverhampton, for another Friday fight night this evening.

It’s a fourth home show for Powar, from Whitmore Reans, who has already powered through three four-rounders, since turning pro, and has seen the final bell in two of those encounters.

The 20-year-old first outpointed Mohammed Al Warith, who did well to reach the finish. He was outpointed by a resounding 40-35 scoreline.

‘Relentless’ Powar did manage to get rid of his next opponent, Stanislav Bilohurov, in the fourth and final round, with punches flying at the Ukranian.

He reached 3-0 with an over-the-distance success against the vastly-experienced Liam Richards, settling for a 40-36 verdict on that occasion.

All of those victories have come under the Hangar lights, where the beat of drums heralds his entrance, as Powar looks to captialise on his fan-fare.

His amateur career showed promise, as he racked up 25 wins from 34 bouts, representing Wolverhampton Boxing Club, which is still his training base.

Outside of sport, the former Thomas Telford UTC pupil and City of Wolverhampton College student has three A Levels in public service, too.

He said: “I’ve had a little holiday in Gibraltar, with my family, but I also went there for training. I was jogging, for eight miles a day, and stayed on my diet.

“I’ve sparred with talented lads, all through my pro career, and there are always good rounds to be had in our gym, with the likes of Jermaine (Osbourne-Edwards) and Lewis (Morris).

“We all put in the mad work, I feel like I could go 15 rounds! That’s what we train for, in the old school style, and I’ll never be found wanting for fitness.

“I’m dedicated to my craft and I always put in the graft, so it’s been another good training camp. I’m ready to make another statement and put on a show.

“In my last fight, the amount of punches that I hit him with would have stopped most guys, but I pushed him back and dominated every round. It was a positive performance.

“A lot of boxing people have been telling me that I looked like I had more experience than I have, as a pro, so it won’t be long before I’ll be stepping it up. I’m taking it in, like a sponge.

“I just want to prove to any doubters that I’m a top prospect. I believe that I’m destined for greatness, but I’m keeping level-headed and staying hungry. My coach (Richie Carter) and my dad (Jas Powar) keep me focussed and motivated, so I’m confident that I’ll leave my mark, in the sport of boxing.

“I was made to be on the big stage and I love boxing at the Hangar. I can’t wait to get out there with the band (Drumology, Cam and Jas Kapur) beside me, bashing the drums.

“It’s great to have that support from the Punjabi community and I’m determined to be someone that young people look up to, as I go through my pro career.”