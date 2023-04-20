Sophia Fagan wins first major title

Sophia Fagan with her trainers Martin Gethin and Martin Taundry

The 14-year-old from Aldridge, has honed her skills at Wild Star Boxing Gym, under the guidance of coaches Martin Gethin and Martin Taundry.

Usually competing in the under-63kg category, a lack of opponents in her weight class meant Sophia had to move up to the Female Junior Cadet under-66kg class, for the competition in Wigan in late March.

The teenager won all three of her fights over two days, including a split decision victory over Vienna Barry in the final, to become a National Junior Boxing Champion for the first time.

Her father Bobby said: "Sophia has been boxing just over 18 months and has worked very hard for this title and a place in the competition.

"She has been training in the boxing gym up to four days a week with her trainers and two days at the regular gym, with myself, with weights working on her strength.

"This win is one of her greatest achievements, as she worked really hard with a great determination to win – as she had to move up a weight category from 63kg to 66kg. The win was her aim to help her get recognition.

"My wife Janine and I are over the moon with excitement and we are very proud of her achievements after just 18 months in boxing."

The Aldridge School student is also putting her athletic ability to good use, as she plays netball for her school team as well as Barr Beacon Netball Club in Birmingham.

But in the boxing ring the youngster has lofty ambitions.

Bobby added: "What's next for Sophia? Limitless opportunities. She’s already been invited by England Boxing to an Open Talent Day, where assessors and coaches from England Boxing were able to watch and assess her.