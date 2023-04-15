Kirstie Bavington aiming to spring a surprise

Kirstie Bavington a boxer and PE teacher at Beacon Hill Academy in Sedgley

The Wolverhampton welterweight will face Tokyo gold medallist Price at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on May 6 in the first ever women’s British title fight.

A landmark moment for the sport, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, it also represents a huge opportunity for Bavington, who is aiming to rebound from last month’s defeat to Canada’s Kandi Wyatt which saw her controversially stripped of her European title.

The 30-year-old, who works as a PE teacher at Beacon Hill Academy, told the Express & Star: “It’s massive. We are going to make history.

“If I am honest, I am still taking it all in. But I am ready. I am always ready. It’s a huge moment for the sport and I am out to cause another upset.”

Bavington admits to having felt flat after the EBU decided to strip her of the European crown, despite the belt not being on the line when she faced Wyatt.

The offer to take on Price, who has won her first three fights since turning professional, came out of the blue but was one she did not hesitate to accept.

Bavington, who has already seen off one unbeaten fighter in her career when she defeated April Hunter two years ago, hopes to deliver a performance which will inspire others.

“The school is buzzing,” she explained. “The kids will be back on to it and it is just good to inspire them. Kids can be scared to fail but sometimes it is OK, as long as you come back from it. It shows any kids coming up to dream big. Even if you lose, it doesn’t matter. You have to dream big.

“Coming off a loss, I wasn’t really expecting anything like this but I am glad I have taken the fight and I am glad we are progressing with the sport.

“I was straight back into training after losing to Wyatt but I was flat, dead. I did not know what the next stage was. Then I got offered this and it is all I have thought about. I’m excited but determined not to be overwhelmed by it all.”

The Birmingham show is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile to take place in the Midlands for several years with Bavington’s BCB Promotions stablemate, Tyler Denny, due to fight for the European middleweight title.