Kirstie Bavington aiming to make history

By Matt MaherBoxingPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton welterweight Kirstie Bavington will target a piece of boxing history when she faces Olympic champion Lauren Price in a landmark contest next month.

Euro champion Kirstie Bavington

Bavington and Toyko gold medallist Price will meet on May 6 at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena in the first ever women’s British title bout.

For Bavington, the fight also offers a chance for swift redemption after she was controversially stripped of her European title following last month’s defeat to Canada’s Kandi Wyatt.

“On the back of a loss, I wasn’t really expecting anything like this,” said Bavington. “It’s massive for me and massive for the sport and I am still taking it all in, if I am honest. But I am ready. I am always ready.”

Price, who at 28 is two years Bavington’s junior, finished her amateur career as Britain’s most decorated female boxer and she has won her first three bouts since turning professional. Yet Bavington represents her sternest test to date.

“We are very pleased to approve the first female British Championship, contested by two very good challengers,” said Robert Smith, general secretary of British Boxing’s Board of Control.

“Women’s boxing has come on tremendously and now we have a British Championship. The winner will indeed be a worthy champion.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

