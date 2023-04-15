Kirstie Bavington aiming to make history

Euro champion Kirstie Bavington

Bavington and Toyko gold medallist Price will meet on May 6 at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena in the first ever women’s British title bout.

For Bavington, the fight also offers a chance for swift redemption after she was controversially stripped of her European title following last month’s defeat to Canada’s Kandi Wyatt.

“On the back of a loss, I wasn’t really expecting anything like this,” said Bavington. “It’s massive for me and massive for the sport and I am still taking it all in, if I am honest. But I am ready. I am always ready.”

Price, who at 28 is two years Bavington’s junior, finished her amateur career as Britain’s most decorated female boxer and she has won her first three bouts since turning professional. Yet Bavington represents her sternest test to date.

“We are very pleased to approve the first female British Championship, contested by two very good challengers,” said Robert Smith, general secretary of British Boxing’s Board of Control.