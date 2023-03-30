The Gray-test! Ron’s guest of honour at Excelsior Sporting Club in Cannock

Ron Gray, centre, with Scott Murray and former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

“We had photos taken,” said Scott Murray, Gray’s big hope at the time. “Ron was keen to sign me but I didn’t think I was good enough to turn professional.”

Gray taught Murray about the boxing business instead and he was a good teacher.

Because nobody knew boxing like Gray.

Mickey Duff and his ‘cartel’ ran British boxing for a decade, but they couldn’t have done it without Gray.

“Ron controlled Midlands boxing and had one of the best stables in the country,” said Murray.

“Mickey Duff ended up saying to Ron: ‘I can’t compete with you, come and work for us.’”

Gray made matches for Duff and other top television promoters for around two decades.

Now 81 years old, Gray – a former heavyweight boxer himself – is back at ringside tonight when Murray launches his Excelsior Sporting Club in the Premier Suite of Bar Sport in Cannock.

Murray hopes the man he describes as his “mentor and adviser” will approve.

“Ron has told me about the Sporting Club shows around the country he put on with Mickey Duff, Terry Lawless and Mike Barrett,” he said, “and I’m looking to bring back those sort of nights.

“The intention is to have a good host (ex-world champion Ray Mancini will host Murray’s shows) and good fights. We might end up getting a Midlands or British title fight, the way the St Andrews Sporting Club in Glasgow put on Jim Watt and Ken Buchanan (for the British lightweight title in 1973). We want to put on quality fights.”

There’s plenty of quality on tonight’s show.

It’s topped by Sam Eggington returning from the loss of his IBO super-welterweight title in an eight rounder and also features Nyall Berry, possibly the Midlands’ most exciting prospect, unbeaten Lewis Howells and the professional debut of Niall Farrell, a former Great Britain amateur who competed at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Once it was Gray bringing quality fighters to the area. He promoted the late Gary Mason, beaten only by Lennox Lewis in 38 fights, at Wolverhampton Civic Hall in November, 1986.

Frank Bruno was there watching his stablemate – and had dinner with schoolboy Murray.

He said: “Ron and my dad were very good friends and I was in the same class at school as Ron’s son, Steve. We went on holidays together. We were close and I still see Ron most weeks.”

Gray is good company for anyone who works in boxing – or simply loves the sport. His story includes Randolph Turpin and Muhammad Ali.

Murray says Gray spent his teenage years having “up to 30 fights a day” on the boxing booths where the public were invited to take a swing at boxers.

He was noticed by George Middleton, who steered Turpin to the world middleweight championship, and at 16 years old, Gray turned professional. He boxed on the undercard of both Muhammad Ali-Henry Cooper fights, in 1963 and 1966, winning one and losing the other. Murray said: “Ron sparred Cooper for the Ali rematch and his elder brother Billy sparred Ali !”

Billy got further in his pro career, knocking on the door of the domestic top 10 at a time when the heavyweight division was strong, while Ron enjoyed most success after he hung up his gloves.

Murray says Gray was “the best matchmaker in the business”.

He added: “The matchmaker is a promoter’s right arm. He needs to know what a good fight is. He has to make fights that are entertaining for the crowd and nobody gets badly hurt. Nobody knew the fighters better than Ron. He worked in boxing every day of his life.

“Frank (now Kellie) Maloney told me once: ‘Ron taught me the business’ and everyone in boxing held him in the highest regard.”

Gray was on hand to advise Murray’s late father, Alan, when he brought former light-heavyweight champion to his nightclub in Cannock to meet fans – and for the last 25 years, Bar Sport has hosted heroes and hard men of the ring.

Murray estimates The Premier Suite has also staged “hundreds of amateur shows” – the Midlands final of the National Amateur Championships are held there on Sunday – and Thursday marks the start of a new era.

“This is our first professional show and the idea is to make every show special,” said Murray, who will have Richie Woodhall and Steve Bunce there.