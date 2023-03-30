Legendary fighter Ray Mancini makes visit to Wolverhampton Boxing Club

Ray Mancini lacing up some gloves

Professional-turned-coach Richie Carter invited Mancini to the gym on Tuesday, before he joins Welsh favourite Calzaghe at Bar Sport tomorrow evening, writes George Kirk.

Best known as ‘boom boom’ after his father Lenny, Mancini held the WBA lightweight championship from 1982-1984 and was known as a formidable fighter in boxing history.

In his career he won 29 out of his 34 fights, with 23 by knockout, however, since retiring he has put his focus into acting and producing low budget movies, including a documentary on his home town called ‘Youngstown: Still Standing’.

During his visit he did not hesitate to get involved in the action, as he laced up the gloves of some of the young fighters, showing moves and offering advice. He also took the time to answer questions and sign gloves.

Throughout his visit, Mancini described the gym as ‘a proper boxing gym for proper boxing people’, and that it ‘smelled like a proper boxing gym, showing awareness for the blood, sweat and tears that goes into the running of the gym and training taking place’.

Boxing trainer Gary Bate said: “Mancini was humble, down to earth and a great ambassador for the sport.

“I was enthralled by his manner. He said he always enjoys visiting England because of the fans.”

Throughout the years, the gym has also seen the likes of Amir Khan, Joe Bugner and Earnie Shavers stop by and visit.